Phoenix drug bust nets $15K and thousands of fentanyl pills

The Phoenix Police Department announced yet another drug bust that netted thousands of fentanyl pills as well as thousands in cash.

In a Twitter post on Aug. 8, the department said officers pulled over a driver and "developed probable cause that the driver was involved in illegal sales."

Officers got a warrant to search the car and reportedly found $15,000 and 39,000 fentanyl pills.

The name of the suspect hasn't been released.

No further information is available.

Over in Yavapai County recently, thousands of fentanyl pills and meth were seized in two Yavapai County traffic stops over the weekend in a short period of time, the sheriff's office says.

