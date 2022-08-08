Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix drug bust nets $15K and thousands of fentanyl pills

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department announced yet another drug bust that netted thousands of fentanyl pills as well as thousands in cash.

In a Twitter post on Aug. 8, the department said officers pulled over a driver and "developed probable cause that the driver was involved in illegal sales."

Officers got a warrant to search the car and reportedly found $15,000 and 39,000 fentanyl pills.

The name of the suspect hasn't been released.

No further information is available.

