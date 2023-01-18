Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix elementary school student hospitalized after taking an edible

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A child was taken to the hospital after taking a THC edible at a Phoenix elementary school, fire crews said Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to Shaw Butte Elementary School near 21st Avenue and Peoria after two sixth graders took the edibles and reported having "medical issues."

One student was hospitalized in stable condition, and the other went home with their parents.

Officials say the school is looking into the incident.

Just one week earlier, five students in Laveen were treated at the hospital after eating weed gummies.

