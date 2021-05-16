Phoenix FD: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in 5-car accident near 27th Avenue and Camelback

One person has died after a crash involving five cars near 27th Avenue and Camelback in Phoenix, fire officials say.

Crews were called out to the collision early Sunday morning and found five vehicles involved. Officials say one victim, 46-year-old Dereck Ashe, was ejected from his car and died at the scene.

Police say a white Acura sedan was driving south down 27th Avenue when it ran a red light, causing it to crash into a blue Chrysler sedan. The initial crash sent the Acura into three other cars in the intersection.

A 28-year-old man who was a passenger in the Acura was hospitalized in critical condition. The drivers of the other four cars were not hurt and refused to be taken to the hospital.

Traffic around the area will be restricted for several hours.

