Phoenix Fire crews battle fire at pallet yard

Phoenix Fire officials say crews are battling a 1st Alarm fire with a HAZMAT component Thursday.

The fire, according to officials, is happening at a pallet yard near Broadway and 37th Avenue. Fire officials said Thursday night that the main body of the fire has been contained, but crews will remain on scene for an extended period of time to extinguish hot spots.

No injuries were reported, according to officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation.