Phoenix hit-and-run crash caught on camera; suspect search continues

This week's Silent Witness case involves a hit-and-run collision that happened at the 43rd Avenue and McDowell intersection.

Sgt. Brian Bowers of the Phoenix Police Department says the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on October 8. It was dark and there weren't many vehicles on the roadway.

"The suspect vehicle was coming southbound on 43rd Avenue.. the victim's vehicle was facing north at the intersection.. about to turn left onto McDowell Avenue," explained Bowers.

In the video, you can see exactly what happened.

"The camera is facing southbound, and it's a very hard video to watch. You really get to see the vehicle collide with the other victim's vehicle," said Bowers. "You can actually see the suspect in darker clothing get out of the vehicle.. witnesses on scene said that he took off running."

Investigators do not know where the suspect went. "And that's why detectives are reaching out to our community to find out who this individual was driving this vehicle, where he is, and make sure we find him responsible for his actions," said Bowers.

This was a serious crash and Bowers says the front passenger in the victim's vehicle died.

"It's very hard to watch on television, but again, that's why Silent Witness is here. We're trying to bring a little bit of peace to the family."

The victim was identified as 48-year-old Flavio Ortiz.

The unknown suspect was driving a black 2005 Infiniti FX35 when he collided with a 2005 Kia Sorento. Police described him as Hispanic, wearing a black shirt.

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or leave an anonymous tip at silentwitness.org. You can receive a cash reward for tips leading to an arrest and/or indictment of the suspect in this crime.

Map of where the crash happened: