Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
2
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Phoenix home intruder shot by teenage boy, police say

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A teenage boy shot a man trying to break into his home near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road Friday night, police said.

Officers were called to the neighborhood at around 10 p.m. for a fight call and found 35-year-old Juan Saavedra, who had been shot.

Detectives say Saavedra was trying to force his way inside the property. He reportedly did not live there and had no connection to the home.

The 35-year-old man broke a window and was hitting a door when a woman and teen boy inside confronted him.

Eventually, the teen shot the suspect, leaving him with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say witnesses and evidence at the scene helped support the teen's story about the self-defense shooting.

Saavedra has since been released from the hospital and booked into jail.

Where it happened: