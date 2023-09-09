Phoenix home intruder shot by teenage boy, police say

A teenage boy shot a man trying to break into his home near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road Friday night, police said.

Officers were called to the neighborhood at around 10 p.m. for a fight call and found 35-year-old Juan Saavedra, who had been shot.

Detectives say Saavedra was trying to force his way inside the property. He reportedly did not live there and had no connection to the home.

The 35-year-old man broke a window and was hitting a door when a woman and teen boy inside confronted him.

Eventually, the teen shot the suspect, leaving him with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say witnesses and evidence at the scene helped support the teen's story about the self-defense shooting.

Saavedra has since been released from the hospital and booked into jail.

Where it happened: