Phoenix metro area July 4th events and fireworks
Looking for places to see the fireworks in the Valley to celebrate the 4th of July? Here's a list of some of the places holding some dazzling Independence Day celebrations:
Note: The City of Phoenix and Lake Pleasant have canceled their annual fireworks shows this year due to supply shortages.
Tempe and Chandler will have celebrations and pyrotechnics, but no fireworks shows.
Anthem's Independence Day Celebration
- July 3, 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Fireworks launch only with final approval of the fire department
- Community Park - 41703 N. Gavilan Peak Pkwy.
- Includes rides, water slides, activities, and festival food
- https://www.onlineatanthem.com
Apache Junction's 4th of July Fireworks Celebration
- July 4, 6 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 8:30 p.m.
- Apache Junction High School football field
- Includes a volleyball tournament, food and drinks and a mini-float contest
- Parking is limited and there will be traffic restrictions; plan for 20-30 minute delays
- Parking map
- https://www.apachejunctionaz.gov/700/4th-of-July
Avondale's Light Up the Sky 4th of July Celebration
- July 2, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 8:30 p.m.
- Phoenix Raceway - 7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr.
- Live DJ, food, games and a kids' zone
- https://www.avondaleaz.gov/events
Buckeye's Independence Day Celebration
- July 2, 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Buckeye Airport - 3000 S. Palo Verde Rd.
- All-American treats, vendors, music
- https://www.buckeyeaz.gov
Casa Grande's 4th of July Celebration
- July 4, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m., with a laser lights show at 8:45 p.m.
- Paul Mason Sports Complex - 2525 N. Pinal Ave.
- Features a bubble/foam zone, water games, live music
- https://casagrandeaz.gov
Chandler's All-American Bash
- July 4, 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Instead of fireworks, there will be a 5-minute pyrotechnic show at 8:20 p.m.
- Cold Shott & the Hurricane Horns (rhythm & blues band) will perform two 60-minute sets during the event
- Dr. A.J. Chandler Park - 178 E. Commonwealth Ave.
- https://www.chandleraz.gov
Flagstaff's 4th of July
- Parade: July 4, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Starting at Elm & Beaver, the parade will head south on Beaver, turn left on Aspen to San Francisco and north on San Francisco back to Elm.
- Laser Light Show (Lights on the Lawn): July 4, 8:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Flagstaff Continental Golf Country Club - 2380 N Oakmont Dr.
- Arrive at least an hour or earlier for the best views. Park at the driving range and walk to the country club to safely watch the show.
- No fireworks due to extreme fire risk
- https://www.flagstaffarizona.org
Florence's 4th of July Freedom Fest
- July 4, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Aquatic Center - 174 W 1st St
- Fireworks start at 8:30 p.m.
- http://www.florenceaz.gov/4th-of-july-freedom-fest
Fountain Hills' First at the Fountain
- July 1, 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Fountain Park - 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m. The fountain will be lit red, white, and blue
- Live music, food vendors offering Italian ice, frozen lemonade and more.
- https://www.experiencefountainhills.org
Gilbert's 4th of July Celebration
- July 4, 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Gilbert Regional Park - 3005 E Queen Creek Rd.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m., weather permitting
- Food trucks, live music, aerial entertainment offered
- https://www.gilbertaz.gov
Glendale's Firework Fest
- July 3, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Westgate Entertainment District
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Dinner deals, live music, face painting, a splash zone and more
- Parking is on a first-come, first-served basis
- https://westgateaz.com/event/america/
Goodyear's Star Spangled Fourth
- July 4, 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Goodyear Ballpark - 1933 S Ballpark Way
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Features bounce houses, live bands, giveaways
- https://www.goodyearaz.gov
Litchfield Park's Red, White & Boom at the Wigwam
- July 4, 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Blue Golf Course at the Wigwam
- Fireworks start at 8:30 p.m.
- Offering live DJ, food and drink
- https://www.wigwamarizona.com/events/red-white-boom
City of Maricopa's 2022 Great American 4th
- July 4, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Tailgate starts at noon - must be 21+
- Copper Sky Regional Park - 44345 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Event parking is limited and costs $10
- https://ww.ga4th.com
Mesa's Arizona Celebration of Freedom 2022
- July 4, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Downtown Mesa - 263 N. Center Street
- Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
- A laser light show will take place at 7, 8 and 9 p.m.
- http://arizonacelebrationoffreedom.com
City of Peoria's All-American Festival 2022
- July 4, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9:10 p.m., weather permitting
- Peoria Sports Complex - 16101 N 83rd Ave.
- Offers live entertainment, water slides, and a cornhole tournament
- https://www.peoriaaz.gov
Prescott's 4th of July
- July 4, 3 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Watson Lake
- Offers live music, water slides, games, food and a beer garden
- General admission is $5
- https://prescott.events/prescott-july-4th
Prescott Valley's Red, White & Boom!
- July 4, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Mountain Valley Park - 8600 Nace Lane
- Local bands, a rock wall, water inflatables, a beer garden and more
- https://www.pvaz.net
Scottsdale's 9th Annual 4th of July Celebration
- July 4, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- WestWorld of Scottsdale - 16601 N. Pima Rd.
- Features bull riding, a dog show, balloon artists and more
- This is a cashless event, so bring a debit or credit card
- https://www.scottsdale4th.com
Surprise's Independence Day Celebration
- July 2, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 8:40 p.m., weather permitting
- Mark Coronado Park - 15850 N. Bullard Ave.
- Inflatables and food trucks will be available. Admission is free, canned food donations are encouraged.
- https://www.surpriseaz.gov
Tempe's Red, White and Floom!
- July 3, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Tempe Beach Park - 80 W. Rio Salado Parkway
- In lieu of fireworks, there will be a fire show at 8:30 p.m.
- Live music, activities for kids, food trucks
- https://tempe4th.com/
Williams July 4th events
- Parade at 6 p.m.
- 9 p.m. fireworks (weather permitting)
- https://experiencewilliams.com/events-in-williams