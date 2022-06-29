Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix metro area July 4th events and fireworks

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Things to Do
FOX 10 Phoenix

Looking for places to see the fireworks in the Valley to celebrate the 4th of July? Here's a list of some of the places holding some dazzling Independence Day celebrations:

Note: The City of Phoenix and Lake Pleasant have canceled their annual fireworks shows this year due to supply shortages.

Tempe and Chandler will have celebrations and pyrotechnics, but no fireworks shows.

Anthem's Independence Day Celebration

  • July 3, 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • Fireworks launch only with final approval of the fire department
  • Community Park - 41703 N. Gavilan Peak Pkwy.
  • Includes rides, water slides, activities, and festival food
  • https://www.onlineatanthem.com

Apache Junction's 4th of July Fireworks Celebration

  • July 4, 6 p.m.
  • Fireworks start at 8:30 p.m.
  • Apache Junction High School football field
  • Includes a volleyball tournament, food and drinks and a mini-float contest
  • Parking is limited and there will be traffic restrictions; plan for 20-30 minute delays
  • Parking map
  • https://www.apachejunctionaz.gov/700/4th-of-July

Avondale's Light Up the Sky 4th of July Celebration

Buckeye's Independence Day Celebration

  • July 2, 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • Buckeye Airport - 3000 S. Palo Verde Rd.
  • All-American treats, vendors, music
  • https://www.buckeyeaz.gov

Casa Grande's 4th of July Celebration

  • July 4, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Fireworks start at 9 p.m., with a laser lights show at 8:45 p.m.
  • Paul Mason Sports Complex - 2525 N. Pinal Ave.
  • Features a bubble/foam zone, water games, live music
  • https://casagrandeaz.gov

Chandler's All-American Bash

  • July 4, 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • Instead of fireworks, there will be a 5-minute pyrotechnic show at 8:20 p.m.
  • Cold Shott & the Hurricane Horns (rhythm & blues band) will perform two 60-minute sets during the event
  • Dr. A.J. Chandler Park - 178 E. Commonwealth Ave.
  • https://www.chandleraz.gov

Flagstaff's 4th of July

  • Parade: July 4, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
  • Starting at Elm & Beaver, the parade will head south on Beaver, turn left on Aspen to San Francisco and north on San Francisco back to Elm.
  • Laser Light Show (Lights on the Lawn): July 4, 8:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Flagstaff Continental Golf Country Club - 2380 N Oakmont Dr.
  • Arrive at least an hour or earlier for the best views. Park at the driving range and walk to the country club to safely watch the show.
  • No fireworks due to extreme fire risk
  • https://www.flagstaffarizona.org

Florence's 4th of July Freedom Fest

Fountain Hills' First at the Fountain

  • July 1, 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • Fountain Park - 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd.
  • Fireworks start at 9 p.m. The fountain will be lit red, white, and blue
  • Live music, food vendors offering Italian ice, frozen lemonade and more.
  • https://www.experiencefountainhills.org

Gilbert's 4th of July Celebration

  • July 4, 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • Gilbert Regional Park - 3005 E Queen Creek Rd.
  • Fireworks start at 9 p.m., weather permitting
  • Food trucks, live music, aerial entertainment offered
  • https://www.gilbertaz.gov

Glendale's Firework Fest

  • July 3, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Westgate Entertainment District
  • Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • Dinner deals, live music, face painting, a splash zone and more
  • Parking is on a first-come, first-served basis
  • https://westgateaz.com/event/america/

Goodyear's Star Spangled Fourth

  • July 4, 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • Goodyear Ballpark - 1933 S Ballpark Way
  • Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • Features bounce houses, live bands, giveaways
  • https://www.goodyearaz.gov

Litchfield Park's Red, White & Boom at the Wigwam

City of Maricopa's 2022 Great American 4th

  • July 4, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Tailgate starts at noon - must be 21+
  • Copper Sky Regional Park - 44345 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
  • Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • Event parking is limited and costs $10
  • https://ww.ga4th.com

Mesa's Arizona Celebration of Freedom 2022

City of Peoria's All-American Festival 2022

  • July 4, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Fireworks start at 9:10 p.m., weather permitting
  • Peoria Sports Complex - 16101 N 83rd Ave.
  • Offers live entertainment, water slides, and a cornhole tournament
  • https://www.peoriaaz.gov

Prescott's 4th of July

Prescott Valley's Red, White & Boom!

  • July 4, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • Mountain Valley Park - 8600 Nace Lane
  • Local bands, a rock wall, water inflatables, a beer garden and more
  • https://www.pvaz.net

Scottsdale's 9th Annual 4th of July Celebration 

  • July 4, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • WestWorld of Scottsdale - 16601 N. Pima Rd.
  • Features bull riding, a dog show, balloon artists and more
  • This is a cashless event, so bring a debit or credit card
  • https://www.scottsdale4th.com

Surprise's Independence Day Celebration

  • July 2, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Fireworks start at 8:40 p.m., weather permitting
  • Mark Coronado Park - 15850 N. Bullard Ave.
  • Inflatables and food trucks will be available. Admission is free, canned food donations are encouraged.
  • https://www.surpriseaz.gov

Tempe's Red, White and Floom!

  • July 3, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Tempe Beach Park - 80 W. Rio Salado Parkway
  • In lieu of fireworks, there will be a fire show at 8:30 p.m.
  • Live music, activities for kids, food trucks
  • https://tempe4th.com/

Williams July 4th events