Phoenix metro area July 4th events and fireworks

Looking for places to see the fireworks in the Valley to celebrate the 4th of July? Here's a list of some of the places holding some dazzling Independence Day celebrations:

Note: The City of Phoenix and Lake Pleasant have canceled their annual fireworks shows this year due to supply shortages.

Tempe and Chandler will have celebrations and pyrotechnics, but no fireworks shows.

Anthem's Independence Day Celebration

July 3, 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks launch only with final approval of the fire department

Community Park - 41703 N. Gavilan Peak Pkwy.

Includes rides, water slides, activities, and festival food

https://www.onlineatanthem.com

Apache Junction's 4th of July Fireworks Celebration

July 4, 6 p.m.

Fireworks start at 8:30 p.m.

Apache Junction High School football field

Includes a volleyball tournament, food and drinks and a mini-float contest

Parking is limited and there will be traffic restrictions; plan for 20-30 minute delays

Parking map

https://www.apachejunctionaz.gov/700/4th-of-July

Avondale's Light Up the Sky 4th of July Celebration

July 2, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Fireworks start at 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix Raceway - 7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr.

Live DJ, food, games and a kids' zone

https://www.avondaleaz.gov/events

Buckeye's Independence Day Celebration

July 2, 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Buckeye Airport - 3000 S. Palo Verde Rd.

All-American treats, vendors, music

https://www.buckeyeaz.gov

Casa Grande's 4th of July Celebration

July 4, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m., with a laser lights show at 8:45 p.m.

Paul Mason Sports Complex - 2525 N. Pinal Ave.

Features a bubble/foam zone, water games, live music

https://casagrandeaz.gov

Chandler's All-American Bash

July 4, 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Instead of fireworks, there will be a 5-minute pyrotechnic show at 8:20 p.m.

Cold Shott & the Hurricane Horns (rhythm & blues band) will perform two 60-minute sets during the event

Dr. A.J. Chandler Park - 178 E. Commonwealth Ave.

https://www.chandleraz.gov

Flagstaff's 4th of July

Parade: July 4, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Starting at Elm & Beaver, the parade will head south on Beaver, turn left on Aspen to San Francisco and north on San Francisco back to Elm.

Laser Light Show ( Lights on the Lawn ): July 4, 8:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Flagstaff Continental Golf Country Club - 2380 N Oakmont Dr.

Arrive at least an hour or earlier for the best views. Park at the driving range and walk to the country club to safely watch the show.

No fireworks due to extreme fire risk

https://www.flagstaffarizona.org

Florence's 4th of July Freedom Fest

July 4, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Aquatic Center - 174 W 1st St

Fireworks start at 8:30 p.m.

http://www.florenceaz.gov/4th-of-july-freedom-fest

Fountain Hills' First at the Fountain

July 1, 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Fountain Park - 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m. The fountain will be lit red, white, and blue

Live music, food vendors offering Italian ice, frozen lemonade and more.

https://www.experiencefountainhills.org

Gilbert's 4th of July Celebration

July 4, 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Gilbert Regional Park - 3005 E Queen Creek Rd.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m., weather permitting

Food trucks, live music, aerial entertainment offered

https://www.gilbertaz.gov

Glendale's Firework Fest

July 3, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Westgate Entertainment District

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Dinner deals, live music, face painting, a splash zone and more

Parking is on a first-come, first-served basis

https://westgateaz.com/event/america/

Goodyear's Star Spangled Fourth

July 4, 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Goodyear Ballpark - 1933 S Ballpark Way

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Features bounce houses, live bands, giveaways

https://www.goodyearaz.gov

Litchfield Park's Red, White & Boom at the Wigwam

July 4, 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Blue Golf Course at the Wigwam

Fireworks start at 8:30 p.m.

Offering live DJ, food and drink

https://www.wigwamarizona.com/events/red-white-boom

City of Maricopa's 2022 Great American 4th

July 4, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Tailgate starts at noon - must be 21+

Copper Sky Regional Park - 44345 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Event parking is limited and costs $10

https://ww.ga4th.com

Mesa's Arizona Celebration of Freedom 2022

July 4, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Downtown Mesa - 263 N. Center Street

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

A laser light show will take place at 7, 8 and 9 p.m.

http://arizonacelebrationoffreedom.com

City of Peoria's All-American Festival 2022

July 4, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:10 p.m., weather permitting

Peoria Sports Complex - 16101 N 83rd Ave.

Offers live entertainment, water slides, and a cornhole tournament

https://www.peoriaaz.gov

Prescott's 4th of July

July 4, 3 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Watson Lake

Offers live music, water slides, games, food and a beer garden

General admission is $5

https://prescott.events/prescott-july-4th

Prescott Valley's Red, White & Boom!

July 4, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Mountain Valley Park - 8600 Nace Lane

Local bands, a rock wall, water inflatables, a beer garden and more

https://www.pvaz.net

Scottsdale's 9th Annual 4th of July Celebration

July 4, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

WestWorld of Scottsdale - 16601 N. Pima Rd.

Features bull riding, a dog show, balloon artists and more

This is a cashless event, so bring a debit or credit card

https://www.scottsdale4th.com

Surprise's Independence Day Celebration

July 2, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Fireworks start at 8:40 p.m., weather permitting

Mark Coronado Park - 15850 N. Bullard Ave.

Inflatables and food trucks will be available. Admission is free, canned food donations are encouraged.

https://www.surpriseaz.gov

Tempe's Red, White and Floom!

July 3, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Tempe Beach Park - 80 W. Rio Salado Parkway

In lieu of fireworks, there will be a fire show at 8:30 p.m.

Live music, activities for kids, food trucks

https://tempe4th.com/

Williams July 4th events