Phoenix pedestrian struck by SUV driver and died at the hospital, police say

A man was hit and killed by a Phoenix driver in the early morning of Sunday, Nov. 28, police said.

The collision happened around 3 a.m. near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road. That's where Sgt. Vincent Cole says Leo Montenegro, 45, was hit by a man driving an SUV.

Montenegro died at the hospital from his injuries.

There's no information about the driver of the SUV and an investigation is ongoing.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: