Phoenix pedestrian struck by SUV driver and died at the hospital, police say
PHOENIX - A man was hit and killed by a Phoenix driver in the early morning of Sunday, Nov. 28, police said.
The collision happened around 3 a.m. near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road. That's where Sgt. Vincent Cole says Leo Montenegro, 45, was hit by a man driving an SUV.
Montenegro died at the hospital from his injuries.
There's no information about the driver of the SUV and an investigation is ongoing.
