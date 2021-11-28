Police investigating fatal crash in downtown Phoenix

article

Phoenix police are investigating an overnight crash in downtown Phoenix that left a young woman dead.

Officers responded to an area near 7th Street and Jefferson on Nov. 28 at 1 a.m. for reports of a single vehicle crash.

Police said they found 21-year-old Taylor Morrow, who was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Authorities did not release any more details or information about what led up to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

