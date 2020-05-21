Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix Police: 6-month-old in critical condition following crash

PHOENIX - Two children were taken to the hospital Thursday night following a crash in the West Valley.

Phoenix Police officials say the crash happened near 43rd Avenue and Thomas. Of the two children who were transported, one of them, a six-month-old boy, was in critical condition. The other child, a three-year-old, was taken to the hospital for evaluation, and is in stable condition.

An investigation by Phoenix Police is underway.