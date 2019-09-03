Phoenix police ID man dead after hospital room visit

article

Police have identified the man who died shortly after receiving a visitor in his Phoenix hospital room.

Det. Luis Samudio said Tuesday that investigators are looking into the death of 41-year-old Brandon Werner.

Authorities say a "suspicious" man arrived at the hospital Friday afternoon and told staff he was there to visit Werner. Hospital staff say the man left a short time later.

Moments later, nurses found Werner foaming at the mouth and unresponsive. Despite administering life-saving measures, Werner died.

A medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Police did not say why Werner was initially hospitalized.

Samudio says police have not identified the person of interest.

He was last seen wearing a white cap, blue jeans and a T-shirt with multiple colors.