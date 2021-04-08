Phoenix Police makes arrests in connection to deadly hit-and-run of GCU student

Police announced they've made arrests in connection to a 2018 hit-and-run crash that left a Grand Canyon University student dead.

On April 8, 2018, 21-year-old Taylor White was jogging with a 17-year-old teen in the crosswalk near 31st Avenue and Camelback Road when a white-colored SUV ran a red light and hit White.

"From what we were told by police, they believe a vehicle swerved around another vehicle heading westbound on Camelback and immediately hit Taylor," said Taylor's father, Nate White.

Taylor White (Phoenix Police Department)

White was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters. The teen who was with White was not injured.

On Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at GCU, Phoenix Police will hold a news conference to announce the arrests made in connection to White's death.

"The arrests were based on probable cause from forensic evidence, digital evidence, and witness testimony," police said in a statement.

