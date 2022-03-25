North Phoenix sushi restaurant goes up in flames; no injuries reported

Firefighters have extinguished a large fire that broke out early Friday morning at a sushi restaurant in north Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the fire broke out on March 25 just after 2:30 a.m. at JC Sushi & Chinese, located near Interstate 17 and Bell Road.

Firefighters controlled the fire from a defensive position by using ladder trucks.

"It's pretty difficult especially due to the fact that that has a tile roof that is largely still intact, so we did have a partial roof collapse, but due to the fact that that's going to shed a lot of the water, just takes time with something like this to fully get it extinguished," a Phoenix Fire spokesman said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"You have grease traps, kitchen fires often – we don't know in a situation like this if this was an open restaurant for business, if there were squatters inside, so the fire investigators will conduct their investigation as to the origin and the cause of the fire," the spokesman added.

