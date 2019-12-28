Phoenix police: Man arrested following deadly 2-car crash at intersection of 51st Avenue, Union Hills

Police say a west Phoenix intersection was closed for several hours after a man was killed in a two-car crash.

According to Phoenix police, the crash happened at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Union Hills early Saturday morning when a car driven by 33-year-old Matthew Schwartz rear-ended another car, driven by 22-year-old Anthony Naccarelli.

Police say the impact of the crash forced Naccarelli's car into a light pole. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Schwartz stayed at the scene after the crash and detectives say he showed signs of impairment. He was arrested and is accused of manslaughter.

Matthew Schwartz

Family members tell FOX 10 that Naccarelli was training to be a firefighter.