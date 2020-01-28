Phoenix police: Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Arizona Rattlers football player

article

Police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting an Arizona Rattlers football player in the driveway of a Phoenix apartment complex last month.

According to Phoenix police, 28-year-old Christopher Verland Ayers III is accused of shooting 25-year-old Lance McDowdell on December 20 near 44th Street and Thomas Road.

Police say Ayers was jailed on unrelated charges when investigators developed probable cause to link him to McDowdell's death.

Christopher Verland Ayers III

The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

McDowdell was a defensive lineman on the Arizona Rattlers indoor football team.