Phoenix Police: Man shot and suspect arrested, both believed to be involved in drug activity

Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department responded to a report of a shooting Saturday afternoon.

At around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a park in the area of 17th and Missouri avenues for a report of someone with a serious gunshot injury.

They found the victim and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The adult male suspect in the shooting was located near Alice Avenue and Black Canyon Access Road.

Police say they believe the victim and suspect appeared to be involved in drug activity.

The investigation is ongoing.