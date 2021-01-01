Phoenix police officer hospitalized after being hit by wrong-way driver
PHOENIX - A Phoenix police officer has been hospitalized after a wrong-way driver crashed into the officer's SUV near 26th Street and Cactus Road.
The Phoenix Police Department said on Jan. 1 a witness reported seeing a wrong-way driver at about 6 a.m. on Cactus Road. The witness continued following the wrong-way vehicle, which eventually crashed into the police SUV.
The officer has serious injuries but is expected to be OK.
The wrong-way driver was also hospitalized.
Impairment is being investigated as a cause of the crash.
