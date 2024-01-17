Phoenix Police officer seriously hurt while responding to a robbery call

A Phoenix Police officer was seriously injured while responding to a robbery call on Wednesday night near 2nd and Dunlap avenues.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, officers responded to the area for reports of a robbery. Two people, a man and a woman, were described to responding officers.

"When officers arrived, they located the described suspects and attempted to contact them. The male suspect ran on foot and multiple officers gave chase. The officers caught up with the man and a struggle ensued before the man was ultimately arrested. The female suspect was also arrested," Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

One of the officers was seriously hurt and was taken to the hospital, but the injuries are not life-threatening.

The male suspect is being evaluated at the hospital and will be booked into jail on suspicion of several related charges.

"The investigation related to the original robbery call remains active and ongoing," Sgt. Scherer said.

Map of where the incident happened: