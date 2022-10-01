Phoenix Police patrol car stolen during aggravated assault investigation, suspect arrested

A 20-year-old man is in custody after he reportedly tried to steal a Phoenix Police patrol car on Friday night.

Police say they were investigating an aggravated assault case near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road when a man busted through the window of a patrol car and stole the vehicle.

Isaiah Orozco, the suspected car thief, reportedly led officers on a pursuit before eventually being taken into custody.

Orozco also reportedly dumped a police rifle that was later recovered by authorities.

No other details were released about the investigation.