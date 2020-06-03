Phoenix Police provides more information on DPS-involved shooting that resulted in Dion Johnson's death

Phoenix Police officials have released more information surrounding the shooting death of Dion Johnson.

The deadly shooting happened on the morning of May 25, in an area near Loop 101 and Tatum Boulevard. Johnson, 28, was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

At the time, authorities say Phoenix Police will handle the investigation into the shooting. On Wednesday night, Sgt. Margaret Cox with Phoenix Police released a statement that revealed more details surrounding the shooting.

Phoenix Police officials release detailed account of incident

According to the statement, a trooper was patrolling in the area when he saw a car parked in the gore point, or the triangular piece of land between the freeway and the onramp or offramp, and creating a traffic hazard. Johnson was found passed out in the driver's seat when the trooper made initial contact.

"The trooper smelled an odor of alcohol, saw beer cans and a gun in the vehicle," read a portion of the statement. The trooper then removed the gun from the car, returned to his motorcycle, and requested backup.

The trooper, according to Phoenix Police, later tried to place Johnson under arrest for alleged impaired driving. During the attempted arrest, Johnson grabbed onto the trooper through the open driver-side door, resulting in an altercation.

"The Trooper was pulled toward the vehicle, while standing adjacent to the eastbound travel lanes of the freeway," read a portion of the statement.

Police officials say the trooper told investigators that during the struggle, he feared he would be pushed into oncoming traffic. The trooper drew his weapon and issued commands.

"Mr. Johnson began to comply, but as the Trooper was holstering his gun, Mr. Johnson reached for the gun and a second altercation ensued," read a portion of the statement.

The trooper later fired his service weapon, striking Mr. Johnson. A second trooper who later arrived at the scene helped in removing Johnson from the vehicle.

Family, lawyer speaks out

Earlier on Wednesday, an attorney representing Johnson's family discussed an alleged ADOT video that shows what happened after the shooting. The video has reportedly not been released.

"When I finally got a chance to look at that video today, I was devastated. I really couldn’t believe my eyes. I couldn’t believe that someone that supposed to protect and serve would treat a human being the way he treated my son," said Dion Johnson's mother, Irma Johnson. "When he was shot, handcuffed, thrown to the ground -- obviously, because he was in the car when they shot him, and he was on the ground, in the back of the vehicle. He was trying to get up. My son was fighting for his life. He was trying to get up, and the officer kicked him back down. That’s cruel. You don’t see that happen to animals."

"We counted the minutes on how long they sat there, and they sat there for six minutes. Six minutes, while this man was moving around, fighting for his life." said Michael Lambert. "We want answers. Jeri Williams, we want answers. Williams answers. Colonel Heston [Silbert], we want answers. The ball is in your court, and the clock is ticking. You have additional information that will come to light shortly that tops this information. His family deserves police records of what happened. They deserve it yesterday. It happened on Memorial Day. They haven’t even shown a phone call. This is despicable."

In addition, the family's attorney also played audio that he claims is police radio.

"The call starts around 5:35 in the morning, and what the officer calls in is an individual who it was in his vehicle. Passed out, as the officer said, and the officer claims that, from his perspective, he believed that the individual was under the influence of alcohol," said Jocquese Blackwell. "The officer says that he noticed that there were open containers in the vehicle. The officer doesn’t say that he saw a weapon, so if you listen to that audio, he does not say he saw a weapon. Now, based on this audio recording, as it plays, There’s text that corresponds to the officer's statement and dispatch statement. In the text, after the officer states that there is alcohol in the car, there’s, like, a 56-second silence. How we received it: it looks like they cut off that sound, and the next thing you hear is the officer saying shots fired."

Police officials addresses video claims

In the statement released late Wednesday night, Phoenix Police officials addressed the issue of video related to the deadly shooting, claiming there is no known video that captures the shooting.

In the statement, police officials say there is no dashcam video because both troopers involved in the incident were on motorcycles. The two troopers were also not equipped with body cameras.

In addition, Phoenix Police officials say while there are ADOT cameras on the highway, those are live feed cameras that do not record.