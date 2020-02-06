Phoenix Police search for man accused of stealing from Home Depot store

article

Phoenix Police officials are asking for the public's help in the search for a man accused of stealing from a home improvement store in January.

According to a statement, the incident happened at around 3:08 p.m. on Monday, January 13. The suspect, identified as a white male, approximately 30 years old, entered a Home Depot near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road, selected items from a display, and placed them into an orange bag.

Investigators say the man then passed all points of sale and began to leave the store. A member of the store's Loss Prevention team approached the suspect about the stolen items, but the man displayed a knife, and then fled on foot, heading west.

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.

TIP LINE: (480) WITNESS

Silent Witness

http://www.silentwitness.org