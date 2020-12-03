Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix police: Suspect dead, K-9 injured in shooting near 19th Avenue and Dunlap

By and Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 7 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police say a suspect is dead and a K-9 was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Dunlap in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to an apartment complex overnight for reports of shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, police found a man dead and as they searched for a suspect, they were directed to an apartment.

As officers entered the apartment, an armed suspect opened fire, hitting K-9 "Dennis." As officers ran from the apartment, the suspect followed and was shot by police.

K-9 "Dennis" was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix on Dec. 3. He is expected to make a full recovery. (Phoenix Police Department)

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say "Dennis" was rushed to a veterinary clinic and is expected to make a full recovery.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

Officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

SkyFOX was over the scene of an officer-involved shooting near 19th Avenue and Dunlap.

