Phoenix, Scottsdale firefighters knock down flames coming from a home's roof

Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters battled a house fire Saturday night where flames were shooting out of the roof of the home.

In a video shared by the Phoenix Fire Department, you can see crews working to put out the flames at the home near 56th Street and Thunderbird Road around 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Not long after crews arrived at the scene, "Firefighters quickly cleared the home of any potential occupants and aggressively attacked the flames. During the firefight, command switched the strategy to a defensive operation due to a partial roof collapse. Firefighters set up ladder pipes and hit the flames from an elevated position," Phoenix Fire said.

There are no reported injuries and two people will be displaced.

Fire investigators will work to find the cause of the fire.

RELATED: Firefighter injured while battling Gilbert house fire

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.