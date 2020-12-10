Phoenix Suns: Fans will not be able to attend games in person for start of 2020-2021 NBA season

article

Officials with the Phoenix Suns say due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Arizona, the team will start the 2020-2021 NBA season without hosting fans at the Phoenix Suns Arena.

"The arduous choice to tip off our promising season without fans did not come easily,” said Phoenix Suns President & CEO Jason Rowley, in a written statement posted to the team's website on Dec. 10. “However, we are exercising an abundance of caution and doing our part to maintain the health and safety of all our stakeholders during this crisis."

Team officials say the team will continue to practice and promote actions that limit the spread of COVID-19, including the use of masks, handwashing, and social distancing.

The announcement was made on a day when Arizona health officials report 4,928 new cases of COVID-19, and 73 deaths.

