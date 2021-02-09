Phoenix to vote on allocating $5.1M emergency rental assistance grant

Phoenix residents struggling to pay rent amid the pandemic could soon be receiving more financial help from the city.

In January, the city received a $5.1 million emergency rental assistance grant from the federal government. On Feb. 9, Phoenix City Council will vote on how to spend the funds.

In order to receive the funding, the city had to allocate the last of the $293.3 million it had in federal funding last year and wait several weeks after the deadline at the end of last year to learn if they would be given the new grant.

The city of Phoenix then had to come up with a plan on how to spend within the grant's strict guidelines.

Some of the money is earmarked to go to hiring and training new city staff to distribute the money throughout the year, which will help residents with rent and utility payments.

All the money needs to be spent by the end of the year, with at least 65% of those funds spent by the end of September. Otherwise, the money will be sent back to the U.S. Treasury.

The funds will go to people based on income or if residents have been on unemployment for at least 90 days.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego says these funds will provide much needed support and a lifeline to residents as the city continues to fight through this crisis.

The meeting begins at 2:30 PM on Feb. 9.

