Phoenix woman accused of murdering her husband

A 52-year-old woman is accused of killing her husband on Dec. 8 near Camelback Road and 37th Avenue.

Lawanda Hostetler is booked into jail on suspicion of murdering Harold Hostetler, 89.

At around 1:20 p.m., officers responded to a home in the area for reports of an injured person. When they got there, they found Harold, who had serious injuries.

He died not long after investigators arrived.

As for Lawanda, police say she left the home before they got there, but returned as they were still investigating the scene and was arrested.

Investigators are working to find out what led up to Harold's death.

No more information is available.

