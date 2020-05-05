Phoenix’s Honeywell PPE production highlighted by presidential visit

The city of Phoenix competed with cities from all over the country to find a facility in time to meet Honeywell’s standards during the fight against COVID-19.

After working on the partnership since January, the city says they are thankful for the recognition as President Donald Trump visited the facility Tuesday.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego says it took a lot of work to make this all happen.

The city and Honeywell partnered together to create a facility within weeks to create millions of pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The facility turned into a modern PPE manufacturing center in a short amount of time, and on Tuesday, Trump acknowledge those efforts.

"This particular building, the city knows the land it has been serving the country for decades," Gallego said. "It is a [World War II] era building that helped our country defend itself during WWII, now it has been reborn.”

Inside that facility are 500 employees making millions of N95 to fill the need across the country.

Trump acknowledged a few of these employees by bringing them on stage and letting them share their story and how they are making a difference in the fight against COVID-19.

“Phoenix has been a great success story for the nation and we appreciate the recognition and I hope while he is here he appreciates the important role that state and local levels have played in responding," Gallego said.

