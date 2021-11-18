Pima County deputy found shot in the head in Tucson

News reports from Tucson say a deputy with the Pima County Sheriff's Department was shot in the head on Nov. 18.

According to reports from television station KOLD, the incident happened in an area south of Interstate 10 and Irvington Road.

PCSD received a call about the shooting at 3:00 p.m. and the deputy was found shot inside his vehicle.

The deputy, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, is alive and underwent surgery. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Sheriff Nanos also said there is no danger to the community, and an investigation is ongoing.

