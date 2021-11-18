Expand / Collapse search

Pima County deputy found shot in the head in Tucson

By Kenneth Wong and Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated November 19, 2021 5:25AM
The shooting happened at an intersection near the I-10 in the Tucson area, and the deputy is reportedly alive and in surgery, as of 5PM on Nov. 18.

TUCSON, Ariz. - News reports from Tucson say a deputy with the Pima County Sheriff's Department was shot in the head on Nov. 18.

According to reports from television station KOLD, the incident happened in an area south of Interstate 10 and Irvington Road.

PCSD received a call about the shooting at 3:00 p.m. and the deputy was found shot inside his vehicle.

The deputy, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, is alive and underwent surgery. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Sheriff Nanos also said there is no danger to the community, and an investigation is ongoing.

