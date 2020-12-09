Pima County officials asking people to stay at home if they can as hospitals hit capacity

article

Officials in Pima County say hospitals within the Southern Arizona county have hit capacity as COVID-19 continues to spread.

According to a tweet made by county officials, the level of COVID-19 transmission within the county is high, and they are asking people to stay at home if they can, especially if they are sick. They are also asking people to wear a mask when out in public.

According to a Pima County public health advisory, there is currently a voluntary curfew in the county from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

"We recommend all residents limit travel during these hours to essential activities previously defined in the voluntary curfew announcement," read a portion of the advisory.

In addition, there is a voluntary shelter in place order, and public, as well as private, gatherings of individuals from separate households are strongly discouraged.

As of Dec 8, there are a total of 46,849 cases of COVID-19 cases in Pima County, as well as 730 deaths associated with the virus.

This story was reported on from Phoenix

