Pinal County schools affected by ransomware attack

Employees of several school districts in Pinal County may not be getting paid Friday, and this could be the result of a cyberattack.

"It has come to our attention that the Pinal County School Office Data Processing Consortium was the victim of a Ransomware attack this weekend," read an email from Jill Broussard, the Pinal County Superintendent of Schools.

It is believed that no sensitive data was compromised, but as a precautionary measure, electronic fund transfers or direct deposits were temporarily halted, according to the email.

Emails obtained from the Maricopa Unified School District stated that paycheck distribution could be delayed if Pinal County was unable to restore the system needed to process the checks.

The county initially informed workers earlier this week about potential issues with direct deposit due to a data loss incident at the Pinal County Schools Office.

Staff members were told that paper checks would be issued this week. However, on Thursday, the Maricopa Unified School District (MUSD) notified employees that the distribution of paper checks might be delayed.

"We recognize the urgency of this matter and are doing everything possible to ensure that paychecks are distributed as soon as possible," wrote Dr. Tracey Lopeman, superintendent for MUSD.

FOX 10 has contacted the Maricopa Unified School District and is actively seeking more information regarding other districts that may be affected by this situation.

Maricopa Unified statement

MUSD released the following statement on Friday:

On Tuesday, MUSD was informed of a cyber security breach impacting the Pinal County Schools Office and disrupting the systems used for payroll processing.

Wednesday, September 27: District staff implemented systems necessary to resubmit payroll data Pinal County failed to save and prepared to issue paper paychecks in case the systems were not restored in enough time to issue paychecks through direct deposit.



Thursday, September 28: MUSD staff submitted to the county data for payroll processing. That afternoon, the district learned that the direct deposit function could not be used to deliver paychecks to employees. The District informed its staff they would need to report to MUSD District Office to pick up paper paychecks instead of being paid through direct deposit.

Later that evening, the County indicated that no progress had been made toward restoring the systems necessary to process payroll in any form.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., District administration informed employees that payroll systems at the County were not restored and payroll would be delayed. The County provided a letter stating "Paychecks will be distributed from your school district office as soon as they have been processed. We anticipate that to be on Friday, September 29 if the system has been restored and paychecks can be printed."

We recognize that this situation causes unimaginable hardship for our staff. MUSD has done everything within our power to ensure that employees would be paid on schedule, including resubmitting data that was not saved by the County. At this point, the resolution depends on the restoration of Pinal County's systems."



