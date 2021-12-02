Plane catches fire after belly landing at Lake Havasu City airport
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) - A small plane caught fire after having to make a wheels-up belly landing at Lake Havasu Municipal Airport on Wednesday, according to authorities.
Responding city fire crews said the emergency landing punctured the plane’ right-side fuel tank, but the fire was extinguished quickly.
Authorities said the pilot was the only person aboard the plane and was not injured.
Today’s News-Herald reported that the plane took off from Houston Executive Airport earlier Wednesday.
Authorities said the cause of the crash was under investigation.
