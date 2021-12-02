Plane catches fire after belly landing at Lake Havasu City airport

article

A small plane caught fire after having to make a wheels-up belly landing at Lake Havasu Municipal Airport on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Responding city fire crews said the emergency landing punctured the plane’ right-side fuel tank, but the fire was extinguished quickly.

Authorities said the pilot was the only person aboard the plane and was not injured.

Today’s News-Herald reported that the plane took off from Houston Executive Airport earlier Wednesday.

Authorities said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

