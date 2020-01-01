Police: 3-year-old injured from random gunfire in Phoenix on New Year’s Eve

Police say a 3-year-old was injured by random gunfire in a Phoenix neighborhood on New Year's Eve.

According to Phoenix police, the incident happened at 9:35 p.m. in a neighborhood near 31st Avenue and Roosevelt when the child was injured by a fragment from a projectile.

Police believe the fragments were a result of random gunfire.

The child's injuries are not life-threatening.

At this time, no arrests have been made.