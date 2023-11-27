Police accuse woman of killing her husband in Gilbert

A woman has been arrested in connection to her husband's murder in Gilbert, police announced on Nov. 27.

51-year-old Ivanka Koleva is accused of second-degree murder after Gilbert Police found the body of 49-year-old Stefan Kolev inside a home near Guadalupe and Recker roads on Nov. 22.

Before the discovery of Kolev's body, officers responded to the home for a "citizens’ assist call where the reporting party requested a walk through of the residence."

Detectives initially determined the death to be suspicious.

Five days later, they're recommending second-degree murder charges against Koleva "in connection to her alleged involvement in her husband Stefan Kolev’s death."

No more information is available.

