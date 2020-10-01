Police believe body of missing Julie Concialdi found

article

Phoenix police believe they've found the body of Julie Concialdi, a 59-year-old woman who went missing on Sept. 4.

A tip led investigators to an open desert area near 56th Street and Deer Valley Road.

At 3 p.m. on Oct. 1, detectives located a body which they believe is Julie.

The medical examiner will identify the body and determine a cause of death.

Concialdi was last seen at her home in the area of 27th Avenue and Dove Valley Road around 7 p.m. on Sept. 4, according to a Sept. 8 news release from Phoenix Police officials.

Phoenix Police officials have said that there are "indicators of foul play" in the case, and on Sept. 15, officials called Concialdi a victim of homicide.

Advertisement

Concialdi's husband, 57-year-old Joseph Concialdi, was arrested for first-degree murder. He appeared in court on Sept. 16.

Joseph Concialdi

According to police, Joseph reported Concialdi missing on Sept. 6. Two days before calling police, surveillance video taken in North Phoenix captured audio of an explosion. FOX 10 has also obtained photo of Concialdi's car in flames.

Police say Concialdi was caught on camera walking away from the industrial area at around 11:05 p.m. on Sept. 4. Two hours earlier, surveillance footage placed him at a Fry's store.

Joseph allegedly told police a heated argument with Concialdi led him go to the grocery store before taking a camping trip in Payson.

On Sept. 8, police served a search warrant at the Concialdi home.

Investigators say they found a crime scene, with the amount of blood evidence suggesting significant injury. The couple's house cleaner showed up the same day.

(Photo Courtesy: Boyd Bottomlee)

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.