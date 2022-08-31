Police investigating murder after woman dies in south Phoenix

Police are investigating a murder after a woman died in south Phoenix.

Officers responded to reports of a welfare check near Central Avenue and Roeser Road and found a woman injured. She died from her injuries, Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole said.

"Right now, our detectives are just arriving and they're starting to start the investigation process," Cole said on Aug. 31.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

