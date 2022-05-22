Police investigating north Phoenix shooting that left man dead

article

Phoenix Police officials are asking for the public's help, as they investigate a shooting that left a 38-year-old man dead on the night of May 21.

The shooting, according to a statement released by police on May 22, happened in the area of 29th Street and Bell Road. The victim, identified as Timothy Eubanks, was found with a gunshot wound. Eubanks was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

"Detectives responded to look for witnesses and evidence of what led up to the shooting," read a portion of the statement.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

