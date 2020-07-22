Police investigating work-related death at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

article

Police say an investigation is underway after a man was pronounced dead at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Phoenix police say officers responded to a loading facility at the airport at about 6 a.m. on July 22 for reports of an injured person.

After arriving at the scene, officers found 50-year-old Scott Morris pinned between a loading dock and tractor-trailer.

Morris was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 67-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer was evaluated for impairment, which does not appear to be a factor.

Police say they are working with investigators from OSHA on the incident.

