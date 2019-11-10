Police: Murder victim shot at home, then dropped off at convenience store

article

Phoenix Police officials are looking for a suspect in a shooting that left a 43-year-old man dead.

According to a statement, officers were called to a convenience store at 16th Street and Southern Avenue at around 8:26 p.m. Saturday.

The victim, identified as Jesus Guzman, was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Guzman later died from his injuries.

Police say a witness at the scene told officers that Guzman was taken to the store from the actual location where he was shot. Officers were then led to a home along 16th Street, in between Southern Avenue and Roeser Road. A barricade was initiated, but no one was inside the home.

Investigators said there was evidence of the shooting found inside the home.

The suspect is described as a 26-year-old man. Police did not provide detailed description of the suspect.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

