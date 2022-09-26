Helicopter crashes north of Mesa; 2 people on board not seriously hurt

No one was seriously injured when a small helicopter crashed on the morning of Sept. 26 on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

SkyFOX was over the scene Monday morning, near the Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said a Robinson R22 helicopter went down around 9:15 a.m., some 4 ½ miles north of the Falcon Field Airport in Mesa.

Salt River Police responded to the scene and found two people who were not seriously hurt. They were able to walk away from the scene.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

Falcon Field is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Phoenix.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

