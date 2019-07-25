Police search for suspect in Goodwill storage unit fire

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix police is looking for a suspect in connection to a fire at a storage unit.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, new video shows the suspect trying to burglarize a storage unit behind a Goodwill near Seventh Street and Thunderbird on July 24.

After about 30 minutes, police say the suspect lit the container on fire and flames damaged the Goodwill.

"We really appreciate when the community is generous with their donations. It helps with our mission of ending poverty, so obviously with something like this, we hope the community can rally together and continue to donate," said Courtney Nelson with Goodwill.

Nelson says the fire damaged part of the store, and it even melted the sign off the wall.

There were items inside the trailer when it burned down.

"Donations that were in the trailer were lost. Thankfully, it didn't go inside the store, so any of the donations inside are ok. Most importantly, there was nobody on site. The store wasn't open at the time, so no employees, no customers were hurt," Nelson said.

Nathan Childers dropped donations off outside of the burned down trailer.

"It just puzzles me that someone would actually try to light it on fire," Childers said.

Police hope that the pictures or video can help catch the suspect.

"We just have a little modified donation area for the time being. We have assistance in the back or people are welcome to come to the front of the store," Nelson said.

If you have any information, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.