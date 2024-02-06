Police shooting in the West Valley; winter weather returns to Arizona | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the latest round of winter weather in Arizona to the latest in East Valley teen violence investigations, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, February 6, 2024.
1. Police shooting in the West Valley
Featured
A suspect was taken to the hospital after a shooting involving Surprise Police officers Tuesday afternoon near a Walmart.
2. Winter weather returns to Arizona
Featured
The snow is coming down in Flagstaff on Tuesday, and some areas are already seeing 2.5+ inches of snow. There are a few updates you need to know about if you are in Flagstaff or coming to the northern Arizona city.
Also Read: Major storm hits during WM Phoenix Open week
3. How much can you expect to pay for car insurance?
Featured
You’re probably paying more for car insurance this year, and you’re not alone. Here’s how much costs have increased, and who pays the most.
4. Gilbert teen violence latest
Featured
Gage Garrison, Kyler Renner and a 17-year-old are accused of aggravated assault at a parking garage near Gilbert and Elliot Roads on Dec. 3, 2022.
5. New developments in Chandler teen violence case
Featured
Chandler Police investigators are looking for the public's help to identify victims in an assault incident last year. This comes after police received new video evidence "depicting a fight involving a large group of mostly juveniles" prior to police arriving at the scene.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 2/6/2024
Get ready for rain!