Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
9
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Flood Watch
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts

Police shooting in the West Valley; winter weather returns to Arizona | Nightly Roundup

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From the latest round of winter weather in Arizona to the latest in East Valley teen violence investigations, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

1. Police shooting in the West Valley

Featured

Surprise Police shooting near Walmart injures suspect
article

Surprise Police shooting near Walmart injures suspect

A suspect was taken to the hospital after a shooting involving Surprise Police officers Tuesday afternoon near a Walmart.

2. Winter weather returns to Arizona

Featured

Snow in Flagstaff coming down hard during major winter storm
article

Snow in Flagstaff coming down hard during major winter storm

The snow is coming down in Flagstaff on Tuesday, and some areas are already seeing 2.5+ inches of snow. There are a few updates you need to know about if you are in Flagstaff or coming to the northern Arizona city.

Also Read: Major storm hits during WM Phoenix Open week

3. How much can you expect to pay for car insurance?

Featured

Car insurance rates skyrocketed in 2024: See your state’s average rate
article

Car insurance rates skyrocketed in 2024: See your state’s average rate

You’re probably paying more for car insurance this year, and you’re not alone. Here’s how much costs have increased, and who pays the most.

4. Gilbert teen violence latest

Featured

3 indicted in Gilbert parking garage assault: MCAO
article

3 indicted in Gilbert parking garage assault: MCAO

Gage Garrison, Kyler Renner and a 17-year-old are accused of aggravated assault at a parking garage near Gilbert and Elliot Roads on Dec. 3, 2022.

5. New developments in Chandler teen violence case

Featured

Teen violence: Police investigating April 2023 fight at Chandler home
article

Teen violence: Police investigating April 2023 fight at Chandler home

Chandler Police investigators are looking for the public's help to identify victims in an assault incident last year. This comes after police received new video evidence "depicting a fight involving a large group of mostly juveniles" prior to police arriving at the scene.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 2/6/2024

Get ready for rain!