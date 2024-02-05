Major storm expected during WM Phoenix Open week

When the golfers tee off at the WM Phoenix Open this year, they might be dodging rain just like the fans.

Those behind the scenes are making sure the course is safe when the storms roll through starting on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

At Pebble Beach last week, the PGA event was cut short by a day because the weather was too brutal to play.

Part of the team that helped the PGA make the call is in Scottsdale this week for the WM Phoenix Open.

During some practice rounds at TPC Scottsdale, there were already crowds enjoying some partly cloudy skies.

Tucked away from it all, behind a parking lot and a few trailers, Kyle Koval is setting up a mobile weather station.

"Besides PGA staff, yeah, spectators have no idea I’m here on site," Kyle Koval with DTN Weather said.

DTN Weather are the onsite meteorologists for the PGA Tour. Their focus is on fans.

"First and foremost, public safety, spectator safety. Lightening is a huge threat for us when we’re outdoors," Koval said.

Typically, let’s be honest, in Arizona, it’s not something we have to worry about at the People’s Open.

"I think frost is our number one concern when we come here in early February. Unfortunately, I think a lot of people probably know the forecast has some rain in it," Koval said.

If lightning were to come during any of the rainfall, he would meet with rules officials and make a call to potentially evacuate the course.

"Really, I’m in the hot seat in a small trailer, and two or three people surrounding me. But really, yes. It’s stressful when it happens. It’s a big call, but I enjoy it at the same time," Koval said.

That decision could impact hundreds of thousands of fans, let alone the players on the course.

That's a lot of pressure to make the right call.

"You know you’re going to be wrong at times. You know there’s going to be people that give you flak for being wrong, but you know what, it’s the nature of the game. We’re not in an easy position, but that’s what makes it fun at the same time," Koval said.

Koval said his main focus for any potential lighting would be Wednesday during the Pro-Am. Even at that, he stressed that lighting chances are low.