A portion of 7th Avenue in Phoenix is closed while crews work to clean up a human waste spill.

Phoenix Police say the northbound lanes of 7th Ave. between Southern and Sunland are closed. The waste is the type of material found in a septic tank. The spill is 75 feet long and 3 inches deep.

The spill is considered a biohazard and crews are working now to clean it up.

There is no information on how long the closure will last.