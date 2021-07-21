Portion of westbound I-10 closed throughout the weekend; what you need to know to plan ahead

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:30 AM MST, Gila County
7
Flood Warning
until SAT 12:15 AM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from FRI 7:58 PM MST until SAT 12:00 PM MST, Pinal County
River Flood Advisory
from FRI 10:19 PM MST until SAT 5:12 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 1:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Portion of westbound I-10 closed throughout the weekend; what you need to know to plan ahead

By and Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

Part of the I-10 to close as Broadway Curve Improvement Project begins

The project is set to be the biggest freeway reconstruction effort of its kind in Maricopa County, and it will affect weekend travel for people heading into town, as well as some East Valley residents. FOX 10's Bailey Miller reports.

PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation say a portion of the I-10 in the East Valley is closed over the weekend, as work on the first phase of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project kicks off.

Here's what you need to know to plan for the weekend.

What part of the I-10 will be affected?

According to the project's official website, the freeway is closed between Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) and the US-60 for pavement removal. In addition, the following ramps to westbound I-10 will also be closed:

  • Loop 202
  • Chandler Boulevard
  • Ray Road
  • Warner Road
  • Elliot Road

How long will the closure last?

ADOT officials say the closure started at 10:00 p.m. on July 23, and will last until 4:00 a.m. on July 26.

What other routes can I take to get around the closure?

According to ADOT officials, drivers on the I-10's westbound will be redirected onto the Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) as they enter the Valley, following which they can go on the Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and access the I-10 via US-60.

In addition, ADOT officials say drivers can access the I-10 via Baseline Road.

ADOT officials also say drivers headed for the West Valley can use Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) and rejoin the I-10 at 59th Avenue.

Will there be other I-10 closures this summer?

Yes.

In a statement, ADOT officials say another weekend freeway closure will affect the I-10's eastbound lanes from US-60 and Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) from 10:00 p.m. on July 30 to 4:00 a.m. on August 2.

What is the Broadway Curve Improvement Project?

broadway curve

Graphic showing where I-10 in the East Valley will be expanded.

ADOT officials describe the project as their largest urban freeway reconstruction project in Maricopa County. Work will take place on 11 miles of eastbound and westbound I-10 from the Loop 202 and the I-17, along with portions of the US-60 and State Route 143 near the I-10.

According to the project website, the project involves, among other things, widening the I-10 to six general purpose lanes and two high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes, in addition to adding collector-distributor roads between the US-60 and 40th Street to separate through traffic from local traffic.

Other Top Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters