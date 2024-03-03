'Portions of a human skeleton' found in the Tonto National Forest near Sunflower

What appears to be human remains were found in the Tonto National Forest on March 3, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

The discovery was made by a man just before 9 a.m. along SR 87 near Sunflower, Arizona.

The sheriff's office described the remains as "portions of a human skeleton."

MCSO will investigate this case. No names have been released.

Map of the area where the remains were found: