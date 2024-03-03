'Portions of a human skeleton' found in the Tonto National Forest near Sunflower
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - What appears to be human remains were found in the Tonto National Forest on March 3, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.
The discovery was made by a man just before 9 a.m. along SR 87 near Sunflower, Arizona.
The sheriff's office described the remains as "portions of a human skeleton."
MCSO will investigate this case. No names have been released.
Map of the area where the remains were found: