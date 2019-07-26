Pregnant mother killed trying to shield toddler from gunfire

Athens-Clarke County Police have detained several people for investigative purposes in connection with the shooting death of a pregnant woman Monday night.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on Carriage Court around 9:37 p.m. Monday after reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found 24-year-old Ariel Callaway suffering from a gunshot wound.

Callaway, who was pregnant, was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told FOX 5 News Callaway was due in December and leaves behind a 3-year-old son.

At around 7 a.m. Tuesday, multiple people were handcuffed at the scene and taken into police headquarters.

Detectives are working to figure out what led up to the shooting. They say they have detained multiple people for questioning. All of the people detained have since been released.

One neighbor told FOX 5 News Callaway was in the wrong place at the time and was shielding her son from the gunfire when she was hit.

Callaway's sister, Shandria Walker was there when gunfire erupted and Callaway, was struck by gunfire.

"Some kids were fighting and then it turned into some adults getting into it, and then the next thing you know gunshots start firing." Walker said Callaway died protecting her son from flying bullets."She got hit with her son in her arms."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Athens-Clarke County Police Department at 706-613-3330.