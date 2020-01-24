Preliminary 4.6-magnitude earthquake strikes near Barstow, California

article

A preliminary 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck about 14 miles north of Barstow shortly after 7 p.m. with two aftershocks of 2.2 and 2.9 magnitude recorded, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

People as far out as Las Vegas reported feeling the earthquake, which had a depth of 2.3 miles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updated information.

For more information on earthquake preparedness, visit our earthquakes web page at https://www.foxla.com/earthquake-preparedness.