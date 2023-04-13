Prescott boy recovering after suffering serious burns in bonfire accident

A six-year-old boy is hospitalized with serious burns, after he was hurt in a bonfire explosion.

The boy, named Carson, was at a neighbor’s house in Prescott when an accident involving a bonfire happened. Carson's Family members say an adult poured gasoline on the flames, causing an explosion that set Carson on fire.

"He’ll never be the same," said Carson's mother, Chelsea Conkel. "He was a very outgoing boy. He has a very big heart."

Following the incident, Carson was flown to the Arizona Burn Center at Valleywise Hospital on the night of April 9. He is currently in a medically-induced coma, with a long road to recovery ahead.

Chelsea Conkel

"He’s a miracle," said Conkel. "I'm glad he's here, because it could’ve been a lot worse than it was."

Conkel was not with her son at the time of the incident.

"When I got to the hospital, he looked at me and said ‘mommy, I'm going to be OK. I'm OK,' Conkel recounted. "I know he’s going to be OK."

According to Conkel, Carson has second and third-degree burns to over half of his body.

"His worst are his arms, legs, toes and feet, and his chest on his left side. His left side got the worst," said Conkel. "He’s had three surgeries so far. He has a surgery [on April 14], and he’ll be getting a [tracheostomy] in his throat."

According to Prescott Police, there was no foul play involved, and the explosion was ruled an accident. Conkel said she was told that the boy happened to be near the gas can that held the gasoline that was being poured on the bonfire.

Carson is expected to remain in the hospital for at least the next three months, Meanwhile, Conkel is looking for a temporary place to live in Phoenix, so she can stay by Carson’s side.

Carson prior to the incident (left), and Carson following the burn incident (right)

GoFundMe for Carson

(Can't see the GoFundMe? Click here)