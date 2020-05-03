Press Coffee delivers drinks to frontline workers

article

Press Coffee is keeping Arizona's frontline workers caffeinated while they work around the clock taking care of the sick.

The coffee company has been delivering cups of joe to fronltine employees - who could use a little encouragement and caffeine in these trying times.

"We're going out in the community and dropping off coffee at different locations around the area," said Andrew Robertson, retail director for Press Coffee.

They brought 50 cups of drip coffee and creamer to Banner Health coronavirus testing sites, according to Robertson.

MORE: Arizona begins COVID-19 testing blitz, here's what you need to know

The public can buy a coffee for a healthcare worker, too. Customers are given the option to pay $3 to donate 12 ounce cup of coffee - plus, every purchase is matched by the company.

Robertson says they've been blown away with the response.

Advertisement

"Coffee is one of those comfort items that people look to that's always there," said Robertson.

They are now taking reconmmendations on where to deliver coffee next. If you'd like to nominate a workplace, email them at info@presscoffee.com.