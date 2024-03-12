Preston Lord murder suspect 'taken out of area' following assault: court documents

New court documents in the Preston Lord murder case show that investigators were worried that one of the suspects allegedly involved could have fled the country.

Queen Creek Police were told that Talan Renner, 17, was taken out of the East Valley after the attack that killed 16-year-old Lord, court documents say.

Renner remains in juvenile custody, but he is being charged as an adult in Lord's murder. Investigators were also told Renner's family had the financial means to aid him in fleeing to Mexico.

Lord was severely beaten at a Halloween party on Oct. 28 of last year. He died at the hospital two days later.

Last week, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced the arrest of seven suspects in Lord's death. All seven suspects are accused of first-degree murder and kidnapping. They are scheduled to be arraigned in court this week.