Expand / Collapse search

Preston Lord murder suspect 'taken out of area' following assault: court documents

By
Published 
Updated 8:45AM
Teen Violence
FOX 10 Phoenix

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - New court documents in the Preston Lord murder case show that investigators were worried that one of the suspects allegedly involved could have fled the country.

Queen Creek Police were told that Talan Renner, 17, was taken out of the East Valley after the attack that killed 16-year-old Lord, court documents say.

Renner remains in juvenile custody, but he is being charged as an adult in Lord's murder. Investigators were also told Renner's family had the financial means to aid him in fleeing to Mexico.

Preston Lord murder: Suspect taken out of area after attack

Lord was severely beaten at a Halloween party on Oct. 28 of last year. He died at the hospital two days later.

Last week, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced the arrest of seven suspects in Lord's death. All seven suspects are accused of first-degree murder and kidnapping. They are scheduled to be arraigned in court this week.

Related

Preston Lord murder investigation: Theft of gold chain caused fight that led to teen's death, MCAO says
article

Preston Lord murder investigation: Theft of gold chain caused fight that led to teen's death, MCAO says

Authorities have released new information on the events that led up to the death of Preston Lord.